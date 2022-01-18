Bull to End with Season 6 on CBS

We're not good at goodbyes, but at least we're used to it. Here comes another.

Bull is coming to an end after six seasons.

Michael Weatherly, who stars in the CBS drama, took to Twitter today to share the news.

Weatherly sent two tweets with the following message.

"Hello all! It's been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I've decided it's time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close.

"It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!"

And he followed those two tweets with an official goodbye montage and message from the show.

"It's been an Incredi-Bull journey" is the message the show is sending out to its fans.

Bull was Weatherly's followup to NCIS, another CBS show where he starred as Agent Anthony "Tony" DiNozzo from 2013-2016.

Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, who played Ziva David, were the most significant draw for most of their runs on the fan-favorite mothership that spawned multiple spinoffs.

Weatherly remained on NCIS for three years after de Pablo's exit, but fans couldn't let go of the relationship they shared.

At the time, his departure announcement was slipped by David McCallum in an interview with Vulture Magazine in January of 2106.

Shortly after that, CBS and Weatherly shared their thoughts on his departure, with CBS sharing that they looked forward to working with Weatherly on future projects.

It was less than three months later, in March of 2016, that CBS announced Weatherly would headline Bull, inspired by Dr. Phil's early career spent running one of the most prolific trial consulting services in history.

Bull started strong for the network, but Weatherly experienced allegations of sexual misconduct on set, which doused the flames of Bull's network success.

Bull had been airing on Monday nights for three consecutive seasons before being sent to the very competitive Thursday night slot for Bull Season 6.

Where Bull hadn't been a ratings success story on Mondays, it at least held its own.

The Bull Season 6 Episode 1 ratings weren't anything to cheer about, and in December, it was the lowest performer on Thursdays, almost neck and neck with B-Positive.

Will you miss Bull? What do you think Weatherly should do next?

Hit the comments and share your thoughts.

