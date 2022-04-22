CBS Finale Spoilers: NCIS Agent Framed for Murder, Bull's Last Stand, & More!

Season finales are almost upon us, you guys!

It's that time of year, and for some reason, it feels like this TV season has been a fever dream.

CBS has dropped spoilers for all of its upcoming season finales, including some details on the Bull series finale.

Scroll down to find out how it will all end for your favorite CBS shows.

Will it be cliffhangers, happiness, or something else?

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

GOOD SAM (10:00-11:00 PM)

“To Whom It May Concern” – The battle between Sam and Griff takes a shocking turn that will irrevocably change their family dynamic and the future of the hospital.

First season finale.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

MAGNUM P.I. (9:00-10:00 PM)

“Close To Home” - Magnum and Higgins are sent on a deadly mission inside a high security correctional center when a ruthless criminal abducts Katsumoto and his ex-wife, Beth.

Also, T.C. rushes to help Rick when Suzy experiences serious pregnancy complications.

Fourth season finale.

BLUE BLOODS (10:00-11:00 PM)

“Silver Linings” – Danny and Jamie join forces with their nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), when Jamie and Joe’s search for an undocumented teenage girl who has been sex-trafficked, converges with Danny and Baez’s investigation into the murder of a woman in witness protection.

Also, Frank and Erin butt heads when Frank calls out the District Attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, a mandate that has immediate ramifications for Eddie and her partner.

12th season finale.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

THE EQUALIZER (8:00-9:00 PM)

“Exposed” – McCall’s determination to apprehend Mason Quinn, the criminal responsible for Bishop’s death, veers into a dangerous obsession that could cost her everything.

Also, Delilah finally meets her mother’s vigilante team when she requires Harry and Mel’s help to prove a fellow classmate made her best friend a victim of revenge porn.

Second season finale.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

BEYOND THE EDGE (9:00-11:00 PM)

After an inspiring and challenging season filled with emotion, only a few celebrities remain in the running to be named the winner, raising the most money for their charity, on the season finale followed by a reunion show (9:00-11:00 PM), hosted by Mauro Ranallo.

First Season Finale.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

YOUNG SHELDON (8:00-8:31 PM)

“A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future” – Sheldon struggles to cope with the first signs of puberty, Mary and George Sr. both hunt for new jobs, and Georgie and Meemaw take a business trip across the border.

Fifth season finale.

UNITED STATES OF AL (8:31-9:01 PM)

“Chaos/Aashob” – Riley comes clean to Freddy about his relationship with Vanessa after he learns that Freddy proposed to her.

Also, Cindy becomes increasingly more possessive of Al, which makes him reconsider their future. Second season finale.

SUNDAY, MAY 22

NCIS: LOS ANGELES (9:00-10:00 PM)

“Come Together” – The NCIS team continues to search for Callen as they realize they’re being tricked by multiple deep fakes, and Kensi and Deeks hear exciting news regarding the adoption, on the conclusion of the two-part season finale.

13th season finale.

S.W.A.T. (10:00-11:00 PM)

“Farewell” - When control of a university chemistry lab is seized, the SWAT team races to thwart a devastating terror attack.

Fifth season finale.

MONDAY, MAY 23

THE NEIGHBORHOOD (8:00-8:30 PM)

“Welcome to the Ring” – As Marty prepares to propose to his girlfriend, Calvin and Tina work with party planner Chika (Gina Yashere) to throw a celebration that properly honors their future daughter-in-law’s Nigerian heritage.

Fourth season finale.

BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (8:30-9:00 PM)

When a charismatic new pastor joins their congregation, Abishola takes a new interest in church.

Also, after Dottie gives out bonuses to upper management – sans Goodwin – Bob must do what he can to make sure he doesn’t lose his best employee.

Third season finale.

NCIS (9:00-10:00 PM)

“Birds of a Feather” – When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line to buy time and uncover the truth.

19th season finale.

NCIS: HAWAI’I (10:00-11:00 PM)

“Ohana” – Captain Milius continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between U.S. and eastern Europe.

Also, Whistler takes Ernie’s advice and makes a grand gesture in the hope of winning back Lucy.

First season finale.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

FBI (8:00-9:00 PM)

As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate.

Fourth season finale.

FBI: INTERNATIONAL (9:00-10:00 PM)

When a private jet carrying American citizens is shot down outside of a small town in Poland, the Fly Team looks into the man who missed the flight.

Also, Forrester is conflicted when he receives information from his mother. First season finale.

FBI: MOST WANTED (10:00-11:00 PM)

The team chases an oligarch who goes on a terror spree in NYC in a desperate attempt to escape an impossible situation.

Third season finale.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

SURVIVOR (8:00-10:00 PM)

After an accelerated 26-day grueling season filled with new twists and advantages, castaways skillfully navigate their way to the final three, with one crowned the Sole Survivor during the two-hour season finale, followed by the Reunion Show (10:00-11:00 PM), hosted by Jeff Probst.

42nd season finale.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

BULL (10:00-11:00 PM)

“Goodbye” – Bull and the Trial Analysis Corporation team head to court one last time to finalize a negligent homicide defense that will change the nature of their company and their lives forever.

Series finale.

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

HOW WE ROLL (9:30-10:00 PM)

“The Big One” – When Tom’s mentor and coach, Archie, suffers a heart attack just days before the World Series of Bowling, Tom struggles with the decision to leave him in the hospital and compete in the biggest tournament of his career.

First season finale.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.