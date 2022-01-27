CSI: Vegas Loses Another Star Ahead of Season 2!

CSI: Vegas is losing another star ahead of Season 2.

TV Line is reporting that Mel Rodriguez will not be back as Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez on the CBS procedural.

The outlet reports that a possible guest appearance is on the table.

The news marks the third exit following the conclusion of CSI: Vegas Season 1.

When CBS renewed CSI: Vegas in December, it was revealed that William Petersen would not be returning to the franchise.

That left us with questions about Jorja Fox's future on the series.

Fox broke the news to fans this week that she would be exiting as Sara Sidle.

"For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times," the star said on social media.

"And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure," Fox shared.

"I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

"Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show."

Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, and Mandeep Dhillon are all expected to return for Season 2.

However, it's likely producers will be hard at work to bring in some other legacy CSI cast members to keep the original fans tuning in.

CSI: Vegas was not an out-of-the-gate success for CBS, averaging 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

However, the numbers surged to 7 million with a week of DVR factored in, securing enough interest for the network to formally pick up a second season.

“The incredibly talented CSI: Vegas creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive vp current programs at CBS of the pickup.

What are your thoughts on the show going on without another star?

Do you think more classic series stars should stop by for Season 2?

