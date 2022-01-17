Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 1-17-22: Devils and Doppelgangers

Before the Devil, magic masks turned one person into another.

On Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-17-22, the Devil is slated to continue wreaking havoc, but could the masks be back too?

After all, Kristen promised to help Gwen out with the Sarah situation, and Sarah appears to have mysteriously returned.

According to a clip in the spoiler video, Sarah returns and catches up with Maggie.

But the question is whether this is the real Sarah or a fake.

If she talks about Doctors Without Borders, gives evasive non-answers to where she's been, or wishes Xander well with Gwen, she's probably a doppelganger.

Ugh. As if the supernatural doppelganger over at the Dimera mansion isn't bad enough.

The spoiler video also suggests that Chanel will confide in Paulina about her heartbreak over "Johnny" breaking up with her.

Paulina already knows that Chanel and Allie slept together, and further spoilers say Chanel will confide in her about Allie. So will Paulina divulge what she knows?

There's also going to be a ton of fallout from the Devil pretending to be EJ and seducing Abby. According to spoilers, that'll lead to chaos in the courtroom.

Check out our spoiler photos below for the complete list of what's going to happen on Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-17-22.

During EJ's trial, chaos erupts at the courthouse.

Since a fake EJ kissed Abigail while the real EJ was in the courtroom with Belle, there's probably going to be an explosive confrontation.

The Devil's plan is for Chad to back off of telling the truth about planting the evidence against EJ.

But since EJ can't be in two places at once, will Chad and Abby figure out what really happened?

Lucas takes the stand.

Unlike Chad, Lucas has no qualms about lying to send EJ to prison for a decade.

Will Belle be able to tear him to pieces on the stand, though? She knows Sami is the love of his life, and she might prefer him for her sister to EJ anyway.

And with the Devil hanging around the courtroom, anything could happen. Will it play some other trick to get its way?

Nancy explains to Chloe and Brady why she thinks Craig is having an affair.

I'm curious as to what she says. Most likely, there is circumstantial evidence that she's misconstrued.

Nancy and Craig have not been on-screen together since 2005 (Nancy returned by herself in 2017), so it's a bit odd for them to have this story now.

Let's hope it's a real story for this legacy couple and not just a prop to push Chloe into Brady's arms.

Gwen is furious when Abigail comes up with a new lead on Sarah.

Too bad, Gwen. Stop being so self-centered.

Abigail is Sarah's cousin. Of course, she will pursue every avenue to find Sarah and bring her home.

Gwen is caught in a trap of her own, making for a change. When this story is over, will she slink off with her tail between her legs, or will she find another secret to keep so that she can get blackmailed yet again?

Against Belle's advice, EJ takes the stand.

Why doesn't Belle want EJ to testify?

Back when Justin stopped Gabi from doing so, it was malpractice, with no real reason other than that would make it more difficult for Gabi to be falsely convicted.

But Belle is a sharper lawyer than Justin, so let's hope she has an actual reason! Maybe she's afraid of EJ's past harmful acts against Sami coming to light.

Jake worries Gabi could be playing with fire when it comes to Johnny.

Jake is right to worry, especially with the Devil possessing Johnny. The fire could be literal!

But Gabi is always narrowly focused on what she wants and doesn't think about the potential pitfalls of her plan.

I'd rather Victor and Maggie take her down than this supernatural nonsense, but either way, she may finally get her comeuppance.

Craig arrives in Salem to set the record straight with Chloe and Nancy.

I'm glad that Craig gets his say in this. I was afraid Nancy would divorce him without him even being on-screen!

Craig's explanation will be a doozy, I'm sure.

While he's here, maybe he could reapply for a job at the hospital and stay permanently. Kayla and Tripp need help over at the hospital, especially now that Sarah and Rex are gone.

Chanel confides in Paulina about Allie.

This should be fascinating, considering that Paulina already knows about Allie and Chanel's tryst. Will Chanel volunteer any info, or will Paulina confront her and push her into it?

Either way, Chanel will likely swear Paulina to secrecy. This seems like a repeat of Nicole/Rafe/Ava, hopefully without the over-the-top violence and revenge part.

Although, if Ava gets wind of this, she will go to any lengths to protect her son even though Tripp wouldn't want her to. So there's that.

Abigail makes a shocking accusation about Sarah.

Since Sarah conveniently shows up just as Abigail is about to put together the pieces about her disappearance, I bet Abigail sees through a fake Sarah's act.

But will she be able to prove it? And who is pretending to be Sarah?

As usual, these stories can't end just as they've begun, so let's hope that Abigail doesn't find herself imprisoned and imitated next.

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes or watch on Peacock TV on weeknights after 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST,

