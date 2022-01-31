Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 1-31-22: Craig Comes Out to Nancy

It's going to be a short, action-packed week in Salem.

With the Winter Olympics pre-empting the soap for two weeks as of 2-4-22, Days of Our Lives needed to go out with a bang.

And judging from the spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-31-22, there's a ton of stuff you won't want to miss!

According to the spoiler video, Paulina's worst fear comes true: Lani learns that TR is her biological father.

Lani's not happy, though. She doesn't want anything to do with TR and tells him off in no uncertain terms.

This might not bode well for the future. TR doesn't seem the type to take No for an answer or to slink quietly away after being rejected.

Lani's a cop and should be able to take care of herself and her family, but has she met her match in her estranged father?

Elsewhere in Salem, Craig takes Chloe's advice and tells Nancy the truth.

Spoilers say Nancy will be devastated. From her point of view, their 30-year marriage has been one big lie.

If this story is told with grace and sensitivity, it could become one of the strongest stories Days of Our Lives has had in years. But are fans' fears going to be justified that Nancy and Craig's marital woes are nothing more than a stepping stone for a Chloe/Brady hookup?

We've got seven spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-31-22. Please scroll down to check them out!

Chad and Kate attempt to figure out what happened to Abigail.

Yay! For once, it won't take six months for a kidnap victim's loved ones to realize she is missing.

Chad already knows she's not at Jennifer's, and Kate knows what Kristen tried to do to her.

If these two put their heads together, they should figure out that Kristen has Abigail. The question is: how soon can they locate her?

Craig comes clean with Nancy.

It's sad how rare truth-telling occurs in Salem.

Craig coming out to Nancy will make for a stronger story than if he tried to keep it secret for months.

But what will the fallout be from this? Nancy will be heartbroken and feel like her marriage is a lie, but will she stay with Craig anyway?

Chloe tells Brady the truth about her father.

If Philip were in town, she'd lean on him, but he's not.

This dilemma might draw Chloe and Brady closer, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will jump into bed with each other.

Hopefully not, anyway. This is too complex a story to be turned into another grief-fueled sexual encounter that leaves the participants with nothing but regret.

Julie is unnerved when Johnny pays her a visit.

Julie confronted the Devil before and more or less won.

She's on the top of the evil demon's hit list now, and no one knows yet that Johnny is possessed.

Will Julie be the first to figure it out? If so, are we headed for another epic showdown between the forces of good and evil?

Chanel inadvertently reveals the truth to TR.

Uh oh. Paulina has tried so hard to stop TR and Lani from learning who the other one is to them, only to be betrayed by Chanel again.

Chanel's slip-ups tend to be inadvertent, and this one is no different, but still.

Regardless of what happens with Lani and TR, will Paulina and Chanel's relationship survive this latest mistake?

Paulina tries to talk Lani into leaving town.

Paulina had better have a damn good reason. Like, I don't know... maybe the truth?

Why Paulina thinks that Lani doesn't deserve to know that TR is her evil bio dad is beyond me.

Running away isn't the answer to any of this, either. Lani's a cop, for goodness sake. Let her handle her bio dad!

Allie is stunned when Nicole relays her suspicions about Tripp's mother.

Allie would like to think that Ava has changed, but unfortunately, that's not the case.

Tripp's relationship with Ava is a problem for Allie, and not just because she lives with Nicole.

When Allie thought Tripp had raped her and Ava walked in on her threatening to shoot off his genitals, she didn't react well, to say the least. Her behavior is going to be even more violent and out of control if she finds out that Allie cheated on Tripp with Chanel.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics! What are you looking forward to on Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-31-22? What cliffhangers do you hope we're left with before the hiatus? And what are your predictions?

