Emily in Paris: Lily Collins Reacts to Vandalized Billboard for Netflix Comedy

Emily in Paris has been a controversial show since it touched down on Netflix in 2020.

Many viewers took issue with its portrayal of Paris, but a devoted audience made it the streamer's most-watched comedy series.

Emily in Paris Season 2 launched last month, so there was a great deal of promotion, including TV spots, billboards, and everything else you'd expect.

Speaking of billboards, someone vandalized a billboard featuring series star Lily Collins, and the actress responded on social media in the best way possible.

Yes, Collins visited the billboard in person.

The star shared a photo of herself standing in front of the billboard, complete with a shocked look on her face.

"I can't say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort...," the star captioned the photo.

The post also included a video of her husband, Charlie McDowell, running away from the billboard.

“She’s a class act everyone,” Ashley Park, Lily's co-star said in the comments section.

"Why do people do this omg...but props to u for not caring about it haha," said one fan.

Emily in Paris Season 2 found Emily more immersed in the world of Paris.

"Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life," said Netflix of the second season.

"After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day."

"In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her."

While Netflix has not officially confirmed a third season, it is a slam-dunk for renewal.

The series hit the top 10 in several countries around the world upon its launch.

Netflix typically waits 28 days to pick a show up, very rarely picking shows before this date.

What are your thoughts on Lily's reaction to the ad?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.