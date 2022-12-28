Emily In Paris, Glass Onion Have Strong Sampling on Netflix Over Christmas

Netflix has unveiled its weekly top 10 for December 19 to December 25, and it looks like viewers were interested in some of the streamer's offerings for the year's final weeks.

Emily in Paris Season 3 got off the ground running with 117.6M hours viewed and was in the top 10 in 93 countries.

The premiere for season three was bigger than the premiere of seasons one and two, and the first season was also back in the Top 10 more than two years after it premiered.

There was understandably a lot of excitement for the Lily Collins-fronted comedy.

A fourth season is already in the works.

Netflix announced a two-season pick-up following the conclusion of Emily in Paris Season 2.

Admit it: You need more after THAT cliffhanger.

Surprisingly, Wednesday held on to the top spot on the TV front for the week.

The Jenna Ortega-Tim Burton collaboration netted 118.5 million hours viewed, solidifying itself as Netflix's #2 English-language series ever.

With the strong performance, there was some indication it could overtake Stranger Things Season 4, but #2 is an excellent result.

The Witcher: Blood Origin entered the list with 15.9 million hours viewed, landing at #7.

It's worth noting that the four-episode limited series only had one day of eligibility on the list.

However, the series hasn't been met with the warmest response. Audience scores are currently averaging a paltry 10%.

The series should get a lift next week, but it seems like this one will not be as close to a hit as the main series.

The Recruit picked up 95.6 million hours viewed in its second week, showing an impressive hold.

On the movie front, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had 82.1 million hours viewed across three days, which Netflix says is 35 million member households.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.