Emily in Paris Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Netflix

Emily in Paris is not going anywhere.

Netflix on Monday announced the series would return...

For two more seasons!

The news comes just two weeks after Emily in Paris Season 2 launched.

At the end of the aforementioned second season, Emily was left with a huge decision:

Defect from Savoir to work with Sylvie at her new firm or help Madison to land a promotion in Chicago.

It was a fun cliffhanger, but the show is called Emily in Paris, so it's hard to imagine the action shifting elsewhere.

Emily was also caught between two men.

She finally realized it was time to tell Gabriel her feelings, but he had already gotten back together with Camille.

Camille knows Emily and Gabriel were having sex, but she and Emily managed to fix their friendship throughout the sophomore run.

If Emily told Gabriel her true feelings, it would have driven a wedge between her and Camille again.

But Emily was also close with Alfie, the British banker.

He revealed he was headed back to London and that he was open to giving a long-distance relationship a shot.

Emily revealed in the final scene to Sylvie that she had made a decision about her future.

We're inclined to believe Emily will be joining forces with her former colleagues.

"Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life," said Netflix of the second season.

"After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day."

"In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her."

Producer and star Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, and recurring guest star Kate Walsh.

Stream the first two seasons on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.