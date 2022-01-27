Kung Fu: Nicky Faces a Familiar Enemy in Season 2 Trailer

Kung Fu Season 2 is just weeks away, and we have our biggest look at the new episodes to date.

The CW has dropped a 70-second trailer for the Olivia Liang-led drama, and it looks like a lot of fun.

Nicky will be forced to go up against her long-lost cousin, Mia.

Kung Fu Season 1's central villain was Zhilan, who popped up sporadically throughout the season.

If you watch Kung Fu online, you know Nicky defeated her nemesis.

However, Yvonne Chapman will be back as a series regular this season, meaning fans will be getting a lot more Zhilan.

Kung Fu Season 1 was a strong performer for The CW, averaging 961,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the demo.

As a result, The CW issued a speedy renewal for Season 2.

"We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW in Kung Fu and DC's Stargirl, said CW chairman Mark Pedowitz when the show was picked up alongside Stargirl.

"While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next."

It will be exciting to see how the series holds up in the second season, but the first trailer looks very good.

The series also stars Tzi Ma as Nicky’s father Jin Chen, a restaurant owner with secrets of his own that could spell doom for their family business, Kheng Hua Tan as Nicky’s mother Mei-Li Chen, a woman who helped her husband with his business and also holds some big secrets of her own.

Also, Jon Prasida is Nicky’s brother Ryan Chen, and Shannon Dang is Nicky’s older sister Althea Chen, who just got engaged and is focused on planning the perfect wedding for her perfect life.

The reboot also includes Tony Chung as Althea’s fiancé Dennis, Gavin Stenhouse as Assistant District Attorney, and Nicky’s ex-boyfriend Evan, and Eddie Liu as her new love interest Henry.

Check out the trailer below.

Catch the premiere Wednesday, March 9 on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.