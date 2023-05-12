The Winchesters, Kung Fu Canceled at The CW

The CW is saying goodbye to two beloved dramas.

The network on Thursday canceled The Winchesters and Kung Fu, and fans won't be getting conclusions for either show.

Kung Fu recently wrapped its third season on the network.

Series star Olivia Liang took to Instagram to say goodbye to the show.

“It has been the honor of my f–king life to work with this group of humans,” she wrote.

“We made a historic three seasons of a show. First predominantly Asian cast in a one-hour network drama. First Asian American female showrunner."

"I don’t have enough words (or room in this carousel) to express my gratitude to my showrunners, my writers, my cast, my stunt team, my f–king crew… I love you all.”

“I truly won the lottery,” she continued.

“They are all the kindest, smartest, funniest, most hard-working people in the biz. I am so so so proud of the work we did."

"Thank you to everyone who invited us into your homes and watched our little show that could. Cheers to Kung Fu, the show that changed my life forever. I love you, Nicky Shen.”

The Winchesters, a spinoff of Supernatural, recently wrapped its freshman season.

The series was a prequel to Supernatural and there were plans to incorporate more Supernatural alums as the series progressed.

It's unclear whether either of the shows will materialize elsewhere, but there is always that chance.

“As we reimagine the new CW, we had to make some tough programming decisions,” the network said in a statement.

“We thank our partners at Warner Bros. and the casts and creative teams of Kung Fu and The Winchesters for all their hard work, creativity and dedication.”

The CW previously canceled Stargirl and Walker: Independence.

The fate of Superman & Lois, All American Homecoming, and Gotham Knights are up in the air.

