Legacies Midseason Return Postponed at The CW!

The long wait for the back half of Legacies Season 4 just got longer.

KSiteTV is reporting that the planned January 27 premiere has been scrapped at The CW.

The outlet states that the show will now return "late February."

No reason has been given for the decision, but it's not difficult to speculate why the midseason debut has been delayed.

Many TV shows have announced they are postponing production this week amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Shows like Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, and The Rookie are just some of the shows to announce such a measure.

Star Trek: Picard, meanwhile, registered over 50 cases of COVID-19, with the show taking being brought to a halt.

It's possible The CW is taking the precautionary measure of delaying the return to ensure enough episodes are banked for later in the year.

The CW was forced to roll with a slate of acquired programming in fall 2020 because the majority of its scripted shows could not produce episodes due to the pandemic.

For fans of Legacies, any sort of delay is unfortunate.

If you watch Legacies online, you know the show has (finally!) been tackling more serious storylines.

Hope is finally the Tribrid and facing some villains who had it out for her family.

Another huge storyline involved Hope killing Lizzie and her potential return as a Heretic.

This could help the show sidestep the merge, but with Kaylee Bryant exiting as Josie, the merge might now be cast aside.

Still, The CW has dropped some plot details for Legacies Season 4 Episode 10.

"Cleo (Omono Okojie), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Jed (Ben Levin) work together on an unusual mission," reads the official logline.

"Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) figure out what is next for them."

"Meanwhile, an unexpected source takes Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) by surprise."

Sounds fun, right?

The CW has yet to officially renew or cancel Legacies, but the network could be in for some tough decisions in the coming months.

WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS are exploring a potential sale of the network.

There is no telling what that means for its current roster of shows.

