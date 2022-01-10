Power Book IV Force: Tommy Returns in Thrilling Trailer for Power Spinoff

The latest entry in the Power universe premieres next month on Starz.

Yes, we're talking about Power Book IV: Force, which will bring back Joseph Sikora as Tommy.

Here is the official logline:

Power Book IV: Force centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.

As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades.

What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.

One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews.

In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them - but holds the POWER to watch them crumble.

As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

The cast also includes Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy), Shane Harper (Hightown), Lili Simmons (Banshee), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots), Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break), Kris D. Lofton (Ballers), Isaac Keys (Get Shorty), and Lucien Cambric (The Chi).

Power Book IV: Force is the fourth series in the Power universe, and the first trailer teases a lot of drama for the popular character as he starts a new life.

If you watch Power online, you know Tommy's journey was far from over.

The series joins Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan on the Starz schedule.

Power Book V: Influence remains in the works and focuses on Rashad as he tries to achieve great political power.

Check out the full trailer for Ghost below, and tune in when the series launches on February 6 on Starz.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.