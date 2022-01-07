Star Trek: Picard Production Halted After Dozens Test Positive for COVID-19

Star Trek: Picard is the latest TV show affected by the rise of positive COVID-19 cases.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Paramount+ drama recorded more than 50 positive tests.

The series was shut down with immediate effect on the first day of work following the Christmas break.

Star Trek: Picard has one of the biggest crews on TV, and the positive cases were across multiple zones.

While unconfirmed at this stage, THR states that production is expected to resume early next week, if not sooner.

However, it has become increasingly clear over the last two years that anything can happen.

COVID-19-induced shutdowns for TV shows lasted weeks previously, so time will tell whether the show will be able to get back into production as planned.

Patrick Stewart. Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner star on the series.

Alex Kurtzman is an executive producer on the series, with Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas acting as co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Picard was in production on its third season, which was filmed back-to-back with its second season.

The second season was delayed due to the pandemic and is set to launch in February.

The third was planned for a 2023 launch, so the latest shutdown is not expected to effect the planned premiere dates for the show.

The series is the latest to be forced to pause production temporarily.

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie, Chicago Fire, General Hospital, NCIS, and NCIS: Los Angeles are all currently on pause.

The 2022 Grammy Awards and the Critics Choice Awards have been postponed indefinitely, while several other events have switched to virtual events.

Virtual events were used in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

What are your thoughts the shutdown?

Hit the comments below.

Stream full episodes of the series on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.