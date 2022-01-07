TV Ratings: Ghosts, The Blacklist Eye Highs, Joe Millionaire Premieres OK

The numbers for Thursday night are in, and it was a good night for CBS.

Young Sheldon returned with 7.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, posting a season high in total viewers.

In fact, all of the CBS shows on the night managed season highs in total viewers.

B Positive (4.8 million/0.4 rating, United States of Al (5.4 million/0.5 rating), Ghosts (6.2 million/0.6 rating), and Bull (4.6 million/0.4 rating) were all up.

Over on NBC, The Blacklist picked up some steam, drawing 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Law & Order: SVU (4 million/0.6 rating) was steady with its midseason return, while Organized Crime (3.2 million/0.5 rating) dipped.

FOX had the highly anticipated premiere of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

it managed 3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, a middle-of-the-road performance.

It could survive at these levels if it can maintain, but time will tell.

ABC's limited series event, Women of the Movement, launched with 3.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- not far off what Grey's and Station 19 have been doing on the night.

Let the World See closed out the night for the network at 2.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The surge in total viewers is welcome news for CBS.

The broadcast networks have been losing ground, so it's rare to see an uptick.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.