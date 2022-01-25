TV Ratings: The Cleaning Lady Remains Strong; Promised Land Bombs for ABC

The broadcast networks aired a full schedule of originals Monday night, and it was a night of mixed returns.

We'll start with The Cleaning Lady.

The FOX freshman drama stabilized with its third episode, averaging 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

The series is a lock for renewal at these levels, so hopefully, it holds up throughout the rest of the season.

Before that, 9-1-1: Lone Star managed 5.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, rising a tenth vs. its most recent episode.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor picked up some steam, rising to 3.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

The series premiere of Promised Land followed at 1.9 million viewers and a disappointing 0.2 rating in the demo.

ABC has made the second episode available on Hulu a week early, but there's no telling whether this will help the renewal prospects.

The show would need to rise quite a bit to be in contention for renewal, but it could surprise and be a hit on streaming.

CBS' The Neighborhood (6.2 million/0.7 rating) and NCIS (7.5 million/0.6 rating_ both increased a tenth, while Bob Hearts Abishola (5.7 million/0.5 rating) and NCIS: Hawai'i (5.2 million/0.4 rating) were both steady.

NBC's double-pump of Kenan had 1.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating & 1.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

That's My Jam continued with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Ordinary Joe wrapped its first -- and likely only -- season with 1.4 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The series started respectably, but the numbers continued to drop throughout.

The CW's March launched with 315,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating, while 4400 continued with 368,000 viewers and a 0.0 rating.

