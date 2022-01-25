Watch 4400 Online: Season 1 Episode 10

What did the government have up its sleeve?

On 4400 Season 1 Episode 10, the gang was dealt another huge blow, leading to a turning point.

Meanwhile, Jharrel got some shocking information about his brother.

Elsewhere, Shanice and Andre grew closer after a shocking encounter.

What happened to them?

Use the video above to watch 4400 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.