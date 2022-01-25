Watch 4400 Online: Season 1 Episode 10

at .

What did the government have up its sleeve?

On 4400 Season 1 Episode 10, the gang was dealt another huge blow, leading to a turning point.

Jharrel In Trouble - 4400 Season 1 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Jharrel got some shocking information about his brother.

Elsewhere, Shanice and Andre grew closer after a shocking encounter.

What happened to them?

Watch 4400 Season 1 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch 4400 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

4400 Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

Hard times have a way of lingering.

Andre

I hate everything that happened after the green light -- and everything before.

Mildred

4400 Season 1 Episode 10

4400 Season 1 Episode 10 Photos

Soraya - 4400 Season 1 Episode 10
Keisha at the bar - 4400 Season 1 Episode 10
Jharrel In Trouble - 4400 Season 1 Episode 10
Claudette at the bar - 4400 Season 1 Episode 10
Claudette goes to bat - 4400 Season 1 Episode 10
Mariah at the computer - Tall - 4400 Season 1 Episode 10
  1. 4400
  2. 4400 Season 1
  3. 4400 Season 1 Episode 10
  4. Watch 4400 Online: Season 1 Episode 10