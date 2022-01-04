Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 1

at .

Was there a future for the 126?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1, an arctic cold front brought an ice storm to Austin.

Gurney in the Snow - tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1

With unresolved tension following recent events, everyone had to work together to secure their future.

Meanwhile, Owen dealt with the fallout of what happened to the 126.

Elsewhere, Judd and Grace prepared for the birth of their baby.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

Mateo: Wow, so it's really over then?
Owen: Are you kidding me? This isn't the end. This isn't even the beginning of the end.
Mateo: Is it the middle?
Owen: They knock us down seven times, we get back up eight.
Tommy: That's right.
Owen: One twenty-six is our home. We built it together, we're going to fight for it together, like a family.
Marjan: As a family.
Owen: These people have zero idea who they are up against.
Tommy: No, they really don't.
Owen: So we fight, we're going to keep fighting. And we never give up until hell freezes over.

You're not just closing up a firehouse. You're breaking a family. So I am here to respectfully ask for another chance, for some more time to audit the books, I'm confident that I can find a way to keep the house open.

Owen

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1 Photos

Updates on the Scene -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1
Grave Face - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1
Bracing for the Storm -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1
Fire Fox Selfie - tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1
Save on Ice - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1
