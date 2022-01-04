Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Was there a future for the 126?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1, an arctic cold front brought an ice storm to Austin.

With unresolved tension following recent events, everyone had to work together to secure their future.

Meanwhile, Owen dealt with the fallout of what happened to the 126.

Elsewhere, Judd and Grace prepared for the birth of their baby.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.