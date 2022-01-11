Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 2

Did everyone survive the arctic cold front?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 2, the 126 worked through the storm to save as many lives as possible.

Austin, Tommy, T.K., and Gillian worked a case involving a young boy trapped in a frozen lake.

Elsewhere, Judd and Mateo worked to save a man who had been stabbed and left for dead.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.