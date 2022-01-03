Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 9

at .

Did Dexter manage to get through to his son?

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 9, things took a turn when the father and son found themselves reminiscing about the past.

Meanwhile, Dexter had a lot to cover in the days leading up to Christmas.

What happened when Iron Lake's finest people celebrated the holidays?

Use the video above to watch Dexter: New Blood online right here via TV Fanatic.

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 9 Quotes

Secrets are secret for a reason.

Dexter

Go big or go home.

Dexter [voiceover]
Down Below - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 9
Dexter's Truths - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 9
Dexter's Halo - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 9
Audrey's gift - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 9
Angela's gift - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 9
