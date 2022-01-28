Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Why did Vinny sell his house?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 4, the girls' trip to Hollywood took a major detour went they learned the truth.

Vinny revealed he wanted to give them an LA experience they would never forget.

However, Angelina was intent on getting her own back on Vinny after their epic argument.

What went down that changed everything?

Use the video above to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.