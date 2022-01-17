Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 2 Episode 7

at .

Did Tariq survive?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7, Tariq's life was on the line, and he had to make a big decision.

Mecca Demands - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Davis and Saxe worked together to do everything they could to help keep the case from going to trial.

Elsewhere, a blast from the past threatened the future of the operaration.

How did it all play out?

Watch Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch Power Book II: Ghost online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7 Quotes

Saxe: For the first time, I think that kid may actually be innocent of something, and he won't help us prove that he's being framed.
Davis: You don't understand the streets, Saxe. Maybe he won't say shit, because he can't say shit.

Rule number one; no loose ends.

Lorenzo [to Dru]

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7 Photos

Monet Works - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7
Three's A Crowd - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7
Mecca Demands - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7
Zeke Reacts - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7
Jenny On The Case - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7
Lawyer Mode - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7
  1. Power Book II: Ghost
  2. Power Book II: Ghost Season 2
  3. Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 7
  4. Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 2 Episode 7