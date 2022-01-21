Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 9

Who was out to get Red?

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9, a spate of coordinated attacks on Red's lieutenants put Dembe in imminent danger.

As more details about his time away from civilization came to light, Red was forced to face up to the fact that he may not be long for this world.

Elsewhere, Dembe's motives became clearer after going to war with a former friend.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.