Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 9

Who was out to get Red?

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9, a spate of coordinated attacks on Red's lieutenants put Dembe in imminent danger.

Cautious Red - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 8

As more details about his time away from civilization came to light, Red was forced to face up to the fact that he may not be long for this world.

Elsewhere, Dembe's motives became clearer after going to war with a former friend.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9 Quotes

It's official. Our lives suck.

Aram

I'm not a religious man but sometimes a sinner's prayers are answered.

Baptiste [to Cooper]

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9 Photos

Agnes and Pinky - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9
Red Under Attack - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9
Dembe's Flashback - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9
Dembe's New Boss - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9
Thinking Back - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9
Lieutenants at Risk - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 9
