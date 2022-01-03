Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 10

Did Nolan make the right call for himself?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 10, the truth about Bailey's past was out in the open, giving him plenty of food for thought.

Excited to Renovate -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9

Meanwhile, a plane crashed in the middle of the city, putting the team in a dangerous situation.

The bigger question surrounded why the crash happened in the first place.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 10 Quotes

So you're married, and you didn't tell me.

Nolan

I'm not angry because you're married, well, yes, of course I am, I'm more upset that you didn't tell me about it.

Nolan

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 10

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 10 Photos

