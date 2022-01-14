Watch Walker Online: Season 2 Episode 7

Did Walker and Liam manage to work together?

On Walker Season 2 Episode 7, things were still tense after Liam called a false warrant on Dan Miller.

Meanwhile, Captain James revealed a former villain could be set free after an error in the way Walker conducted the case.

Elsewhere, the entire Walker family had to make some sacrifices to remain safe.

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.