Watch Walker Online: Season 2 Episode 6

at .

How did Micki leave?

On Walker Season 2 Episode 6, Micki finally faced up to her part in a shocking death and made a rash decision.

Making Peace - Walker Season 2 Episode 6

As Trey tried to make sense of it, she plotted a future.

Meanwhile, Walker and Liam put their issues aside to investigate a complicated case.

What did they learn?

Watch Walker Season 2 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Walker Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

I don't even know who I am anymore.

Micki

Micki: He wasn't just my ex. He was my fiance.
Trey: You were engaged?

Walker Season 2 Episode 6

Walker Season 2 Episode 6 Photos

The Trio Goodbye - Walker Season 2 Episode 6
Micki's Goodbye - Walker Season 2 Episode 6
Colton - Walker Season 2 Episode 6
Making Peace - Walker Season 2 Episode 6
The Angsty Couple - Walker Season 2 Episode 6
One Last Christmas Party - Walker Season 2 Episode 6
  1. Walker
  2. Walker Season 2
  3. Walker Season 2 Episode 6
  4. Watch Walker Online: Season 2 Episode 6