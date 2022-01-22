What to Watch: Resident Alien, Promised Land, Astrid & Lilly Save the World, The Afterparty

Resident Alien is back!! Rejoice! Prepare to laugh more than you have all year!! It's followed by another Syfy original you should check out, too.

Promised Land premieres on ABC with our favorite leading lady, Bellamy Young.

And there's an all-star cast at play on Apple TV+'s The Afterparty. Find out what else we recommend this week.

Saturday, January 22

8/7c Vanished: Searching for My Sister (Lifetime)

Tatyana Ali pulls double duty on this thriller playing twins, Jada and Kayla, who are as opposite as opposite gets.

When a recently divorced Jada disappears for days after leaving her kid with Kayla, Kayla takes it upon herself to investigate her twin’s disappearance to get to the bottom of things. And it leads her down her sister’s dark, sordid, and seedy secret life.

As if Tatyana Ali isn’t enough to draw you in, the film also stars the acclaimed Jasmine Guy, Sweet Magnolia’s Justin Bruening, and Naughty By Nature’s Treach. It’s going to be a good one!

Sunday, January 23

8/9c Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Guys! This is the episode of the season.

As we barrel into the final hours, we see the start of Tariq’s trial, and Davis doing his best to get a win by any means necessary.

Elsewhere, things come to head between Monet and Diana, and Tariq and company look for a way to make money as fast as possible.

9/8c Euphoria (HBO)

It’s time to take a deep-dive into one of the most polarizing characters on TV.

The series takes a hard left turn to explore Cal’s earlier years, and how they shaped him into who he is today.

There’s also some drama on the horizon for Rue as she embarks on a risky business venture.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

Well, this one is sure to keep people talking!

Can you think of anything more awkward than Chen and Bradford going on a double date with each other? Because we can expect that on this installment, and that can lead to some interesting things between them.

Harper’s pregnancy hormones have caused a hilarious personality change in her.

And there’s a case where she and Nolan find a severed arm that’s still movig. Yeah, we don’t know, but that’s why you need to tune in!

Monday, January 24

8/9c Snowpiercer (TNT)

All aboard for Season 3! When last we left TNT’s vision of our frozen future, Layton and his team had broken away from Wilford’s train by pirating Snowpiercer’s engine and a short length of cars.

While there was no Melanie to be found, they did find her climate data, and Season 3 picks up with them racing around the globe in search of a New Eden.

Meanwhile, on the main train, life is rough under Wilford’s rule, but some familiar faces keep up the fight, fueling resistance to his regime, stoking the flames of hope in the cold vastness of Snowpiercer, one thousand and twenty-three cars long.

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

The ice storm saga continues, and T.K. is fighting for his life after a severe case of hypothermia. Carlos is worried about him, but Owen still doesn’t get word of it since he’s helping migrants flee a ruthless coyote on their trail.

Meanwhile, our beloved Grace starts going into labor just when Public Enemy #1, Billy, drops by, and he and Grace must brave some treacherous conditions to get to the hospital, but to no avail. Judd will be pissed!

It’s another exciting hour of Lone Star, and you will NOT want to miss it. Trust us on this!

9/8c 4400 (The CW)

Change is coming.

The 4400 have a sanctuary, but at what cost? It’s a revolution. Allies must choose sides. The 4400 will need to band together and fight to keep what they hold dear..

Don’t miss the next exciting episode of 4400!

9/8c The Gilded Age (HBO)

From Julian Fellowes, creator of Downton Abbey comes a new series set in New York society in 1882. Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) journeys from rural Pennsylvania to live with her rich aunts (Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon) in their lavish Central Park manor.

There, Marian will have to contend with social politics amidst the arrival of their “new money” neighbors, the Russells (Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon).

Featuring lavish costumes, breathtaking sets, and an unparalleled cast, The Gilded Age is the event of the season, darlings. You won’t want to miss the premiere of this opulent new drama from HBO.

9/8c The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

Family secrets and obligations may destroy many relationships as Garrett’s ultimatum could compromise Luca’s medical treatment.

Fiona must also deal with the consequences when a major family secret is revealed and what it means for her teenage son Chris.

Arman learns his place his Hayak’s life when tasked with collecting donations for his daughter’s wedding.

10/9c Promised Land (ABC)

One thing we TV Fanatics can agree on is that our fave, Bellamy Young, deserves a win, and this equal parts slick and sudsy multi-generational family drama may be the ticket.

We've seen Promised Land, and it's a compelling, multilayered family drama, more intricate and with far more dimension than the promos imply.

Yes, a bit of Dallas with slight notes of Succession with a Latine twist, exploring the haves and have nots, rags to riches, and concept of the American Dream.

The Sandoval family navigating webs of secrets and battling outsiders and one another over their wine empire is prime viewing.

10/9c Ordinary Joe (NBC)

On the Ordinary Joe Season 1 finale, Joe must make life-altering decisions.

Rockstar Joe sees his life flash before him. Will he change the course he’s on?

Nurse Joe decides to take a road trip with Chris. We hope it’s to see Jenny. Will Cop Joe and Amy get a happy ending in one timeline?

Tuesday, January 25

8/7c The Kings of Napa (OWN)

August and Dana have it out over the future of the family wine business which prompts a competition that no one sees coming.

The results of which are shocking to all. Meanwhile, Dana makes a startling request to Quincy.

The series is certifiably bananas and ripe with delicious drama. Check out a clip below.

9/8c Naomi (The CW)

Naomi is back and continuing her quest to find out more about herself and where she came from.

With some help from Dee, she may be able to get some answers.

Elsewhere, we get some greater insight into Zumbado, and what his plans are for his future in Port Oswego.

9/8c Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jacob and Gregory are the only male teachers at Abbott, so naturally, Jacob wants to bond, right?

Too bad Gregory isn't all that interested! Although, he does give Jacob an idea of using the roasting his students give him as an educational lesson.

Janine gets a boost after a negative review when a kid gets transferred into her class, but they're a bigger handful than she anticipates.

9/8c Our Kind of People (FOX)

The season finale is here, and it’s time to hold onto your hats because everything comes to a head and the final two moments promise to leave you shocked!

Angela and Leah team up with one another to get to the truth of what happened between Teddy and Eve.

Meanwhile, Angela has to make her choice between Nate and Tyrique.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Is Bloom leaving New Amsterdam?

As if the group isn't reeling enough after Kapoor's death and Max and Helen's return, now Lauren is considering owning up to her actions and leaving New Amsterdam behind.

It's just one of many things that Max and Helen have noticed changed since they left, but now will Max be able to leave the hospital behind when he is determined to save it?

Wednesday, January 26

9/8c Resident Alien (SYFY)

Oh, hell yeah! Harry and the Patience gang are back.

We can finally get some answers to those burning questions from Season 1 like what did Harry do with his stowaway Max? Will Asta be able to repair her relationship with her estranged daughter Jay? What new characters might we meet?

Watch the new season of Resident Alien to find out, and join in the discussion with reviews after episodes air.

10/9c Astrid and Lilly Save the World (SYFY)

It's not easy being outcasts at Pine Academy but at least Astrid and Lilly have each other. One night, the bullying escalates too far and the girls have had enough.

Their sadness and fury accidentally open a portal to a terrifying and quirky monster dimension.

Now, not only do Astrid and Lilly have to navigate high school, their families and their crushes, but they also have to vanquish a bunch of terrifying monsters with the help of their guide Brutus and their hilarious new superpowers.

Thursday, January 27

10/9c Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

We love Single Drunk Female! It’s refreshing and fun.

Sam is so close to her 30 days sober, but she almost blows it by trying to make amends to Brit at her birthday party. Talk about triggers.

Carol shares too much with Sam’s probation officer, Gail.

Friday, January 28

The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

If you’ve been missing Only Murders In The Building, check out this all-new murder-mystery comedy from Christopher Miller.

When a mega-celeb is murdered at his high-school reunion’s afterparty, two detectives try to solve the case based on witness testimony from all the guests. The twist? Each character tells their version of events in the style of a different film genre!

With tons of laughs, plenty of intrigue, and a comedic cast to die for, why not sneak into The Afterparty? You won’t regret it! The first three episodes drop on January 28th on Apple TV+.

In From the Cold (Netflix)

If you’re looking for an all-out kickass series to pump life into your tired brain, In From the Cold is for you.

Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy. Does someone smell a (lab) rat?

This is a spy drama the likes of which you’ve never seen before.

8/7c RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

RuPaul has thrown the queens for a loop with the latest twist. Anything could happen now in the competition.

Now that they’ve survived the Ball challenge (one of the toughest fashion challenges on Drag Race), the bar has been raised for what the queens need to bring to the runway.

Who will strut their way to Maxi Challenge success? Who will be the next queen to sashay away?

9/8c Magnum P.I. (CBS)

When Hawaii Supreme Court nominee Judge Rachel Park is being blackmailed, she hires Magnum and Higgins who go to extraordinary lengths to help her out.

With the pressure of fatherhood looming, Rick suggests changes to make La Mariana more profitable.

But TC and Kumo aren’t so easily swayed.

