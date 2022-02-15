1883 Renewed as Paramount+ Orders 1932 to Continue the Dutton Family Saga

at .

If you're still griping about having to purchase Paramount+ to get your Dutton fix, you're not going to like this news!

Those of us who have already realized the benefit to Paramount+ can prepare to welcome another generation of Duttons into our lives.

That's right! There's big Dutton news out of the streamer.

Life on the Wagon Train - 1883 Season 1 Episode 6

Paramount+ today announced more of its hit series from Taylor Sheridan, 1883, is planned for the service following a record-breaking performance that shattered the service’s record as the most-watched title ever globally.

Additionally, the service has ordered 1932, the next chapter of the Yellowstone origin story.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, 1932 will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS Streaming.

Riders On the Range - 1883 Season 1 Episode 6

“Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

“While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real-time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS’ differentiated model,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe.”

“Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences,” said executive producer David C. Glasser.

Elsa In the Dark - 1883 Season 1 Episode 6

“It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS, and the entire team on this universe.”

Created by Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is the highly anticipated prequel to the SAG, PGA and Emmy nominated series Yellowstone.

1883 stars Academy Award nominee Sam Elliott, Grammy Award winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award winner Faith Hill, Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.

John Learns a Valuable Lesson - 1883 Season 1 Episode 7

1883 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari.

So, Fanatics, what do you think of this news?

Are you ready for more 1883 and the next generation of Duttons to carry us through the Depression?

Hit the comments with your thoughts!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.

1883 Quotes

Shea: I know how you feel. A lot of people are going to tell you that. Whether it's truth or not, I don't know. But I know it's true when I say it. I've sat right where you're sittin', thinkin' the same thing. Thinkin' I don't want to live without them. Don't see the point. Still do most days. But here I am, livin' without 'em.
Elsa: Why?
Shea: Well, my reasons be different than yours. I don't have anyone left who loves me. You do. I'll tell you a secret. I'll tell you why I'm still suckin' air today. I'm headin' to the ocean.
Elsa: The ocean?
Shea: An Apache scout told me once when you love somebody, you trade souls with 'em. They get a piece of yours; you get a piece of theirs. But when your love dies, a little piece of you dies with 'em. That's why you hurt so bad. But that little piece of him is still inside you, and he can use your eyes to see the world. So, I'm takin' my wife to the ocean, and I'm gonna sit on the beach and let her see it. That was her dream. And I'm gonna see her. That's my dream. In the meantime, the herd could sure use its cowgirl.

I watched her ride, and I didn't see my mother. I saw a woman; and the woman was magnificent.

Elsa

1883

