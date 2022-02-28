A Million Little Things Round Table: Rome & Eddie's Bromance, Katherine's Sexy Hookup, & More!

A Million Little Things is back.

What would you grade A Million Little Things' big return?

Laura: It wasn't the biggest return, but it covered many different storylines, and it picked right up with Garry and Maggie's trip, so I'd give it a B.

Christine: There was nothing terribly shocking, but I'll give it a B just because I was happy to see everyone once again. During the hiatus, I've missed being a part of these characters' lives.

Jack: I'm with everyone else. It wasn't hugely shocking, but then again, it's been so long since it's been on that I really needed the recap at the beginning to remember everything that had happened! I've missed the show, and I also give it a B.

What are your thoughts on Maggie changing her mind about talking to her stalker once there?

Laura: I think it was a wise decision. Gary was right; she might have made a huge mistake walking into a dangerous situation that she'd regret later. I was glad he was there to point out similar problems.

Christine: Realistically, it was probably a wise decision, but I found it a bit disappointing. It made me feel like the only point to this storyline is to bring Gary and Maggie back together, and I'm not entirely sold on that.

Jack: I agree that it was the wisest decision, but it did seem like Gary and Maggie took a road trip so that Gary could tease Maggie about how she pronounces David Bowie's name. I'd rather that than some sort of unnecessarily violent situation, though.

Do you think Maggie was talking about Gary or Cam at the end during her show? Are you looking forward to this love triangle and the possible return of Gaggie?

Laura: I definitely think she was talking to Gary. I don't dislike Cam, but it's obvious Gary is a threat to him. I wasn't a huge fan of Gary/Maggie, but I wouldn't mind them this time. They'd be more on equal footing, and they've both helped each other instead of just Gary's savior complex.

Christine: Maggie was talking about Gary, which left me with mixed feelings because I was a big fan of Gary with Darcy. But if that breakup is permanent, then I'm at least happy that Maggie and Gary can come back together as better friends if they rebuild their romantic relationship.

Jack: I'm pretty sure it was Gary too. Yes, Cam lied about having a broken ankle so he could be there for Maggie, but that's not going to great lengths, not compared to Gary jumping in the car with Maggie and talking her out of doing anything crazy. I also prefer Gary with Darcy, so I'm meh about this triangle.

How did you feel about Eddie and Rome's one on one bonding? Did you appreciate Rome explaining the difference between his depression now versus before?

Laura: I loved seeing Eddie/Rome get some one-on-one time. Usually, it's the three guys or Gary with one of them, so this was a rare treat.

Rome's mental health storyline has been one of my favorites throughout the years, so I'm glad they're still covering it and explaining different triggers, as well as the differences.

Christine: I liked how Eddie pushed Rome just enough that Rome knew he had a friend in his corner and wasn't alone.

I think the show has done a fantastic job of showing the highs and lows of Rome's depression. Rome has learned that depression can feel different at different times and that with help and perseverance, he can get to the other side of this.

Jack: I thought it was perfect. I loved many things about this, but one of the best aspects was how it showed that depression is an illness and can't be instantly cured by doing something fun or getting out of the house.

As Rome said, it's amazing that PBS picked up his movie, but he's still depressed. I also liked that Rome distinguished now and his previous suicidal depression.

Where do Gina and Val go from here? What would you like to see?

Laura: I'm glad they're friends again. Maybe they can start their own catering company. Gina still needs a story.

Christine: I'd love to see Gina open her own business once again, whether that's a restaurant or catering company, and have Val as a partner in some way. These two women could make a great team.

Jack: I'm glad they talked and are friends again. I'd like to see more of them working together too.

Katherine made amends, reunited with, and got physically intimate with Greta. React.

Laura: It took guts for Katherine to admit her truth to Greta. I was so proud of her. And that make-out session between them was hot and sexy. You go, girl!

Christine: Go, Katherine! Her upbringing and culture have made acknowledging her own feelings very difficult. Katherine put herself out there with Greta, and whether this was a one-time hookup or the start of a more substantial relationship, the risk paid off.

Jack: I loved this! I was glad that Greta wasn't holding a grudge after all these years and that she and Katherine could connect. And that make-out session! *whew*

What was your favorite moment, storyline, or character from the episode? Do you have any additional thoughts?

Laura: I loved the pool scene with Eddie and Rome. It was everything full of honest conversation and then ended with fun and laughter in the pool, and Eddie realized he could stand in the water. What a fun scene!

I also loved the honestness and sexiness of Katherine and Greta's make-out session.

Christine: I loved the moment when Greta realized that Katherine wasn't only apologizing for ghosting Greta in high school but was admitting that she retreated because she couldn't acknowledge her attraction. That was a big moment for both of them. I'm also curious to see if Katherine decides to get that tattoo.

Jack: I loved everything about Katherine and Greta's story. Carter's interactions with Katherine cracked me up too. I loved it when he asked her, "Haven't you ever seen One Tree Hill?" And I was thrilled that Katherine took the risk and that it paid off!

