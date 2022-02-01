And Just Like That Documentary Special Set at HBO Max

HBO Max is saying goodbye to the Sex and the City universe in style.

The streaming service has confirmed a documentary special will launch on the same day as the And Just Like That finale.

Here is the logline for the project:

In the late ‘90s, “Sex and the City” took television by storm with its honest and hilarious perspective on love, relationships… and sex, earning legions of devoted fans.

Over 20 years later, this exclusive and immersive documentary offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the new chapter, “And Just Like That…”

Featuring new and returning cast members, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, as well as writers, costume designers, producers, and crew – many of whom reassume their previous positions – this loving tribute celebrates the return of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda as they continue navigating their friendship and life in New York City.

The streaming service has confirmed interviews with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Patrick King.

Costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, will also speak about bringing the show to life.

And Just Like That... The Documentary is directed by Fabien Constant and executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Alison Benson, Lydia Tenaglia, and Chris Collins.

News of the project's existence is surprising, and might further fuel the flame that Thursday's finale will conclude the franchise for good.

The series launched in December and was reportedly a huge success for HBO Max, and while there were conversations about a second season, the talks have reportedly stalled following the controversy surrounding Chris Noth.

The final episode of the series finds Carrie trying to come to terms with the death of Noth's Mr. Big, and she heads to Paris to scatter his ashes.

Where will that leave Carrie? We don't know, but we're sure we will leave her at another pivotal point in her life.

Check out the trailer for the project below.

What are your thoughts on the documentary?

Do you think it's a good idea?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.