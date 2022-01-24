Cynthia Nixon Confirms Chris Noth Was Edited Out of And Just Like That Finale

Cynthia Nixon is opening up about And Just Like That... making a big change to its upcoming finale.

It was recently reported that Chris Noth had been removed from a pivotal scene set in Paris amid his ongoing sexual assault scandal.

“I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made and I think we are very proud of our show,” Nixon told Entertainment Tonight of the decision.

TV Line reported earlier this month that the season finale would find Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) in Paris to scatter Big's (Noth) ashes.

Noth was set to appear as a vision to Carrie during the episode, but the filmed scene will now never see the light of day.

Several women came forward with accusations against Noth in December 2021, with the actor denying the accusations.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out."

"I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," the statement concludes.

Noth was also fired from the CBS series The Equalizer, and a viral Peloton ad featuring the actor was removed by the company in response to the allegations.

It was also reported this month that talks were well underway for a second season of the series, but that the talks had stalled following the scandal.

Nixon shed light on a potential second season of the reboot in the interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's my job to say that doesn't seem right for my character. But in terms of the amazing writers, we have [been] dreaming things up. They know much better than I do."

Nixon will next be seen in HBO's new drama The Gilded Age, premiering tonight.

And Just Like That Season 1 is set to conclude Thursday, February 3.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.