Better Call Saul Final Season Teaser Hints at Spring Premiere Date

AMC is sharing some teasers for the final season of Better Call Saul.

While the cable network has not announced a definite return date, a brief clip shared on social media shows the Cousins -- a notorious group of killers -- appearing at a crime scene.

Investigators have two evidence cards, one sporting the letter "D" and the other marked "R."

Fans of the beloved Breaking Bad spinoff have taken this to mean the premiere date will be April 18, 2022.

AMC is leaving fans to ponder what the date is while leaving them with a "mark your calendar" message.

Better Call Saul is no stranger to hefty delays, with almost two years between Better Call Saul Season 4 and Better Call Saul Season 5.

"From the beginning when we started this, I think all our hopes and dreams were to be able to tell the whole story ... and make it to be a complete story from beginning to end," showrunner Peter Gould revealed at TCA when the final season was announced.

"We're going to try like hell to stick the landing of these 63 episodes."

"Green-lighting a prequel to one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest swings that AMC has ever taken," AMC said.

"But, thanks to the creative genius of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding."

"It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented team on Better Call Saul, which — five seasons in — continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and most beautifully nuanced performances on television today."

"We congratulate [co-creator] Vince [Gilligan], Peter, our producers, writers and cast on a remarkable run and look forward to sharing this final chapter with fans.”

Better Call Saul has had a devoted following since its launch, so there is a lot of excitement as we head into the final season.

Check out the teaser below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

#BetterCallSaul returns for its final season. Mark your calendar. pic.twitter.com/xX7Rsb3qmK — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) February 7, 2022

Do you think it spells out the premiere date?

Remember, you can watch Better Call Saul online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.