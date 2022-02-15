CBS Studios Expands NCIS and SEAL Team Franchises for Paramount+

Well, this is interesting.

CBS Studios has news today for Paramount+ subscribers in the US and in Australia.

A new NCIS will be produced for Paramount+ Australia and Network 10, and a new SEAL Team movie will be produced for the streaming service in the U.S., it was announced today by George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer for news and sports at Paramount+.

There's no word as to whether American audiences will get the opportunity to watch the Australian programming, but it would sure be a shame if this international goodness wasn't available here.

For the first time, CBS Studios will expand one of its biggest and most successful global franchises into a new international edition, NCIS: Sydney.

The series, which is slated for 2023, will feature local stories with Aussie actors and producers and be filmed in one of the world’s most scenic harbor cities. NCIS: Los Angeles creator and Australian Shane Brennan is attached.

CBS will also expand the storytelling universe for the hit Paramount+ drama SEAL Team, producing a stand-alone movie for the streaming service.

The movie will come from the series creative team of David Boreanaz, Christopher Chulack, and Spencer Hudnut.

“These two projects represent two new ways we are expanding our studio footprint while supporting the company’s mission to drive streaming,” said Cheeks.

“We have the producing roster, production infrastructure, and deep library to be creative and nimble with franchises and other IP for both domestic and international audiences.”

Another CBS Studios IP, The Game, was recently reimagined as a Paramount+ Original after previous editions on The CW and BET.

The modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football launched on Paramount+ in November 2021.

The Game has been a top 10 series during its run on the service and has been renewed for a second season.

CBS also continues to expand the Star Trek universe for Paramount+, which is now up to five original series.

This includes current and upcoming seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy, and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Other original series currently produced by CBS Studios for Paramount+ include Evil, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, and Stephen Colbert's Tooning Out the News.

Previously announced upcoming originals include Players, Rabbit Hole, Frasier, and Happy Face.

CBS Studios is one of the world’s leading suppliers of entertainment programming, with more than 70 series currently in production for broadcast and cable networks, streaming services, and other emerging platforms.

The Studio’s expansive portfolio spans a diverse slate of commercially successful and critically acclaimed scripted programming, which includes genre-defining franchises such as NCIS, CSI, and the ever-growing Star Trek universe, award-winning late-night and daytime talk shows, as well as an extensive library of iconic intellectual property.

The Studio also develops and produces local language and international content originating outside of the U.S. with series in the U.K., Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia.

What do you think of this news?

