CSI: Vegas: Marg Helgenberger Closes Deal to Reprise Catherine Willows Role ... For How Long?

Marg Helgenberger has closed a deal to return to the CSI universe in the role of Catherine Willows.

Deadline reports that the fan-favorite will be a series regular for CSI: Vegas Season 2.

What's more, the deal is said to be for one year, so it will likely be another self-contained story.

News of Helgenberger's involvement was teased earlier this week by TV Line, who revealed the veteran star was in talks to stage a comeback.

Helgenberger was the original female lead opposite William Petersen on the original CSI.

News of Helgenberger's involvement in the reboot comes after her status on All Rise has been confirmed.

All Rise, originally a CBS drama, was canceled last year.

Helgenberger subsequently booked an NBC pilot that did not go forward, but it has since been confirmed she will be back in a recurring role on All Rise Season 3 on OWN.

CSI: Vegas launched in the fall with franchise veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox.

The series emerged as a hit for CBS.

It quickly landeda second-season pickup.

At the time, it was announced that Petersen would not be back for Season 2.

Fox confirmed her own status on the show last month, sharing that she did not want to split Sara and Gil up.

“For me, CSI has always been a love story,” Fox shared on Twitter.

“The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

The revival is also losing Mel Rodriguez, who played the series regular role of Hugo Ramirez on the freshman season.

“The incredibly talented CSI: Vegas creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive VP current programs at CBS of the pickup.

