CSI: Vegas: Marg Helgenberger Set to Return as Catherine Willows

The CSI revival may be losing two original stars, but it's gaining another.

TV Line is reporting that Marg Helgenberger is in talks to return as Catherine Willows during the forthcoming second season of the CBS series.

Helgenberger appeared on the first 12 seasons of the original series, later returning during the final season to celebrate 300 episodes of the iconic franchise.

Helgenberger most recently played Judge Benner on the CBS-turned-OWN drama series All Rise, with her status on the series currently unknown.

All Rise was initially canceled by CBS, leaving Helgenberger to book an NBC pilot.

The project did not get a formal pickup, but there was no word of Helgenberger's involvement on All Rise Season 3 when OWN picked it up.

CSI: Vegas launched in the fall with franchise veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox.

The show was a success for CBS, quickly securing a second-season pickup.

At the time, it was announced that Petersen would not be back for Season 2.

Fox confirmed her own status on the show last month, sharing that she did not want to split Sara and Gil up.

“For me, CSI has always been a love story,” Fox shared on Twitter.

“The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

Additionally, the revival is also losing Mel Rodriguez, who played the series regular role of Hugo Ramirez on the freshman season.

“The incredibly talented CSI: Vegas creative team and cast did a superb job this first season, brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise,” said Amy Reisenbach, executive VP current programs at CBS of the pickup.

