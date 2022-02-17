FOX Cheat Sheet: The Cleaning Lady is a Lock for Renewal! What About Pivoting?

We are fast approaching upfronts, which means renewal and cancellation decisions for TV shows are imminent.

At the beginning of the season, FOX struggled to find a new hit drama.

The Cleaning Lady, which premiered at midseason, has delivered solid ratings and is highly compatible with 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Confronting the donor - The Cleaning Lady

It will be renewed.

Scroll down to find out our thoughts on what will be renewed and canceled.

Water Park - The Simpsons

The Simpsons - Renewed

Fueled by football lead-ins, The Simpsons is up 30% in the demo year-to-year, averaging 2.8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo.

It builds to 3.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

It also soars with Hulu viewing factored in.

Christmas Eve - Tall - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 10

9-1-1 - Certain Renewal

9-1-1 is down around 20% year-to-year, averaging 5.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

With a week of DVR factored in, the numbers rise to 8.3 million viewers and a 1.4 rating.

These numbers will keep it around for the years to come.

One Night Strand - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 5

9-1-1: Lone Star - Certain Renewal

The series continues to show that the 9-1-1 franchise is very much alive.

It is averaging 5.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

It also enjoys a big boost in delayed viewing.

Great North Photo

The Great North - Renewed

The animated series is averaging 1.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The needle doesn't move much with a week of DVR factored in.

Still, FOX has already renewed the show.

Bob Belcher - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 1

Bob's Burgers - Renewed

Bob's Burgers is up slightly year-to-year, managing 1.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The numbers build to 1.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating with a week of DVR.

The show is renewed!

Witnessing an Attack - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3

The Cleaning Lady - Certain Renewal

FOX has struggled to find a hit in recent years, but The Cleaning Lady is a solid addition to the schedule.

It is averaging 3.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, and the numbers soar with delayed viewing factored in.

The numbers are very good for a broadcast drama in today's TV climate.

Call Me Kat Premiere Still

Call Me Kat - Could Go Either Way

Call Me Kat had an extended hiatus between seasons, and the numbers are down.

It is currently averaging 2.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Those numbers are inflated because of a Football-fueled premiere.

Recent episodes are averaging a 0.3 rating.

Runing Down Info-tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 10

The Resident - Certain Renewal

The medical drama remains a solid option for the network.

The current season is averaging 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

The numbers build to 5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. The show also performs well with online viewing factored in.

It will definitely be back.

Tommy Dewey and Eliza Coupe

Pivoting - Certain Cancellation

The series is very watchable, but viewers are not connecting with it.

The freshman season is averaging 1.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

It has been consistent, but not at a level enough to spell renewal.

Uncovering Secrets -- tall - Our Kind of People Season 1 Episode 1

Our Kind of People - Certain Cancellation

The new drama failed to get a backorder, which usually spells doom.

The numbers are not enough to keep it around.

It is averaging 1.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The Big Leap's It Couple - tall Season 1 Episode 1

The Big Leap - Certain Cancellation

The critically-acclaimed series did not make much of a case for renewal.

It averaged 1.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating, rising to 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

It looks like FOX will be saying goodbye to both of its fall dramas.

Julia's Excitement - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 1

FOX should be making some more decisions in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on how the above shows are performing?

Hit the comments below.

