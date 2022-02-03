Go-Big Show Season 2 Episode 5 Exclusive Clips: Fire or Water, Who Will Triumph?

Many factors lead competitors to the spotlight and stage of TBS's Go-Big Show. Talent, training, even a little bit of luck. Often, a lot of insurance.

This week's featured duo present their art with a stunning level of flare and showmanship.

Anthony Nevarez infuses his fire acrobat skills into traditional Native American Hoop Dance while Rob Lake performs magic to make you doubt your own eyes.

Nevarez, a Nez Percé Native American, is a professional fire professional and self-taught hoop dancer.

Modern hoop dancing was invented in the 1930s, but its place in the cultural heritage of many Native American and Canadian First Nations communities dates back in their oral history to the time of folklore.

Working under his show name, Mr. Spinz, Nevarez has made a career out of demonstrating and showcasing his fire and LED dance abilities.

Typically, modern hoop dancing usually involves up to twenty-eight hoops, but they aren't on FIRE. As the judges note in the clip, Nevarez is not wearing anything fire retardant to protect him as he manipulates the flaming hoops around and on his body.

From flares to fountains, our second exclusive clip features Rob Blake, master illusionist and, in 2008, the youngest-ever recipient of the Merlin Award, magic's highest honor.

Having performed in over forty countries and working as a magic consultant for film and television, he may be best known for his quarter-final finish in America's Got Talent Season 13.

For the judges of the Go-Big Show, Blake pulls out all the stops... and stoppers, levitating his assistant on a series of water spouts before performing the mind-blowing final illusion.

Seriously, I had to watch it multiple times to assure myself I hadn't passed out and missed something.

In addition to his obvious skill at demonstrating physics-defying visions for appreciative audiences, Lake is also proud to give back.

He uses his talents and voice to draw attention and raise awareness for two causes close to his heart -- supporting members of the military and Animal Rescue.

Over the last two years, he has produced annual Armed Forces Entertainment specials for active-duty U.S. military and their families deployed all over the world.

In 2016, he adopted Roger, a Yorkie "mutt" and has been promoting pet adoption ever since. As recently as last December, he puts on benefit shows for local animal rescue groups.

So who impressed you the most here?

Who will the judges choose?

Who gave their all to Go Big, and who is just going to Go Home?

Hit our comments with your oohs and aahs!

Diana Keng is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.