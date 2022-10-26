Chad Revived at Roku Following TBS Cancellation

Chad is getting a much-needed reprieve at Roku.

Months after TBS canceled the Nasim Pedrad comedy ahead of its second season premiere, the series has been picked up by Roku.

All episodes of Chad Season 2 were in the can prior to the cancellation.

“The Roku Channel is committed to championing creativity and fostering great storytelling,” Colin Davis, head of scripted originals at Roku, said in a statement shared by Deadline.

“Chad is a story years-in-the-making that deserved to be told. We’re thrilled to be partnering closely with Nasim and her team to bring the next chapter of this exceptional series both to existing fans, as well as sharing it for the first time with new audiences, on The Roku Channel.”

“So much of my heart is infused in this show,” Pedrad said in a statement.

“While I feel conflicted celebrating anything right now as the people of my homeland are in the midst of a revolution against an oppressive regime, I’m grateful to have a platform where I can talk about it."

"I’m grateful to be part of a diaspora of Iranians, all from various sectors, utilizing their reach and resources to help amplify the voices of the Iranian people."

"And I’m especially grateful to be promoting a show that portrays an Iranian American family from a place of humor, humanity, and empathy— something I had longed for growing up.”

The Chad pickup marks the second time Roku has given fans more of a canceled series.

It previously picked up a Holiday-themed movie of NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, which was canceled after two seasons by NBC.

At the time of its cancellation, Chad was one of two remaining live-action comedies sitcoms alongside Miracle Workers.

News of the cancellation also came at a time Warner Bros. Discovery was evaluating its offerings following the merger.

Batgirl, a live-action movie that was almost complete, was scrapped entirely, while some HBO Max shows were purged from the streaming service.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.