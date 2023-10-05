Fanatic Feed: See Brian Cox in James Bond-Themed Competition Series, Wipeout Return Date, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of the news you need to know from Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Are you ready to see Brian Cox like never before?

Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for 007: Road To A Million, its new James Bond-themed competition series.

The clip shows the Succession alum as "The Controller."

007: Road to a Million, from the producers behind the James Bond film franchise, follows nine pairs of everyday people as they are unleashed on an epic global adventure through a series of Bond-inspired challenges for a shot at each winning a life-changing £1,000,000 prize.

"The Controller" is the on-screen mastermind behind the game, who dictates where the pairs go, what they must do, and sets their questions.

He monitors each pair's quest, delighting in the unfolding drama of his intricately devised and often relentless challenges.

The Controller has hidden ten questions around the world for each pair of contestants, who have a chance of winning £1,000,000.

To reach these questions, the pairs face Bond-inspired challenges, which push their physical strength and mental reserves to the limit.

Each question is worth an increasing amount of money, and if answered correctly, they bank the cash and continue to the next question.

If they get it wrong, their journey is over.

It sure sounds like a high-stakes game. Check out the promo below.

The series premieres on November 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, in the world of reality TV, Bravo has confirmed that Married to Medicine Season 10 will debut on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 9:15 pm ET/PT.

Returning this season are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, and Quad Webb.

RHOA alum Phaedra Parks, Esq., has joined the cast and is ready to make her medicinal mark with a holistic wellness center.

"The women of "Married to Medicine" are back and serving season 10 realness."

"The ladies are all looking to make a fresh start with new friendship dynamics and putting old rivalries to rest," the logline teases.

"Dr. Jackie is busy balancing her businesses and, with a special celebrity patient in their final trimester, she is working hard while also making time for family and friends as the peacemaker in the group."

"Dr. Simone and Cecil have put their dreams of being authors on hold and are now looking at the potential of having both of their sons move back home full-time despite Dr. Simone's desire to maintain her empty-nester status."

"Dr. Heavenly is working on her unfiltered demeanor while not being ready for Alaura to be college bound and out of ATL," Bravo teases.

"Toya is diligently working on her marriage with Dr. Eugene and focusing on expanding her wine club business. Miss Quad is still working on nurturing her friendships with the ladies while the women are still looking for her to take accountability."

"Phaedra is making new friends, as well as a name for herself, in the world of holistic medicine while extending her Reiki expertise to the group to mend the broken relationships between Quad and the ladies."

"Lateasha is making sure her voice is heard and, while building a new sisterhood with the ladies, is ready to walk down the aisle with Dr. Gregory Lunceford despite the judgment and criticism from some in the friend group."

"Meanwhile, new friend Dr. Alicia is pivoting her career from dentistry to a full-time mompreneur."

"With so many life changes and drama at a fever pitch, will the ladies be able to get past the pettiness?"

Check out the promo below.

A decade of glitz & glamour ✨ Things are heating up on an all-new season of #Married2Med November 5th!

Over on TBS, the Wipeout reboot has pinned down a return date.

John Cena (Fast X, Peacemaker) and Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) headline the second season, returning to TBS on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 pm ET/PT.

With updated courses that are bigger and wetter than ever and a special appearance from someone Wipeout fans will be sure to recognize, each episode features a collection of new contestants racing their way through water, slime, mud, and the series' iconic big red balls for the chance to win a grand prize of $25,000.

Field host Camille Kostek (Free Guy) returns to provide interviews and commentary from the sidelines of the three main courses: The Qualifier, The Gauntlet, and The Wipeout Zone.

New season two challenges include the "Ding Dong Damage" trap door, the "Face Time with Nicole" heavy hammer, and the "Backboned" moving bridge.

As competitors try to display athleticism, endurance, and balance, Cena and Beyer offer comedic commentary for every epic fall and spectacular save. At the end of each episode, one team will claim the top prize.

Check out the promo from TBS below.

