La Brea Season 2 Gets Bigger: What's the Catch?

La Brea emerged as a true success story for NBC in the fall.

The show demonstrated strong ratings growth at a time ratings are going the other way.

NBC was quick to pick up La Brea Season 2, and TV Line is reporting that the episode order is getting supersized.

The outlet has confirmed that 14 episodes will comprise La Brea Season 2, four episodes more than La Brea Season 1.

The catch is that NBC might split the season into two halves in an attempt to get the show back on the air sooner rather than later.

La Brea Season 2 was always anticipated to return in the fall, but the post-production on the show is lengthy due to the CGI.

Splitting the series up could give fans a fall and spring run that will help ease the breaks between seasons should the show continue to be a hit.

La Brea Season 1 managed 7.4 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo in live + 7 ratings, emerging as a big hit.

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Nicholas Gonzalez, and Jon Seda.

The story centers on a massive sinkhole that suddenly opens in Downtown Los Angeles, with several people falling in and winding up in another era entirely.

High-concept dramas have been prone to slip in the ratings between seasons, so it will be exciting to see if people embrace La Brea Season 2 with open arms.

It joins Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, New Amsterdam, Law & Order: SVU, and The Blacklist on NBC's 2022-23 schedule.

The series aired in the This Is Us slot in the fall, and with This Is Us ending, it could also explain the two halves.

However, it is also possible NBC will delay the second season until the beginning of 2023 to air things uninterrupted.

What are your thoughts on the decision to add more episodes?

Is it a good idea?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.