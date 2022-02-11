Power Book IV: Force Sets Starz Ratings Record

The Power universe remains a big draw for Starz.

The series premiere of Power Book IV: Force got off the ground running with 3.3 million total multiplatform viewers on Sunday.

The premium cable network has announced the Joseph Sikora-led drama is the most-watched premiere ever in the cabler's history.

What's more, Power Book IV: Force and Power Book II: Ghost together gave the app its most-watched day ever.

“The Power Universe continues to deliver worldwide hit series with incredible performance that compares favorably with many other high-profile streaming series,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement.

“We’re excited to see these strong early numbers for the premiere of Power Book IV: Force, which is poised to join our growing lineup of tentpole series at Starz that have global multiplatform season average views in the nine to 10 million range.”

There was skepticism when Starz ordered so many spinoffs of Power, but it appears to be paying off for them so far.

Power Book IV: Force centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.

As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he's ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades.

What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.

One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago's drug game, inserting himself between the city's two biggest crews.

In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them - but holds the POWER to watch them crumble.

As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

The cast also includes Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy), Shane Harper (Hightown), Lili Simmons (Banshee), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots), Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break), Kris D. Lofton (Ballers), Isaac Keys (Get Shorty), and Lucien Cambric (The Chi).

Catch new episodes Sundays on Starz.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.