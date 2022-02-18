Rich & Shameless: The Crime Against Pam & Tommy Sneak Peek

Again, Pam and Tommy are a hot commodity from Hulu's Pam & Tommy to an episode of TNT's Rich & Shameless: The Crime Against Pam & Tommy.

We've got an exclusive first look at interviews and never-before-seen footage of the TNT series, and it's heartbreaking.

We can only hope that what was done to this one-time IT couple is never done again to anyone else.

The official synopsis of Rich & Shameless follows:

Fame. Power. Success. Money can bring it all. And drain it all away.

From TNT and Raw (Three Identical Strangers and Don't F**k with Cats) comes Rich & Shameless, a seven-part series of premium films that tell the true stories of the successes, failures, thrills, and miseries that accompany the kind of wealth that few people can ever understand.

Using a combination of powerful interviews, unique archives, and atmospheric visuals, Rich & Shameless goes behind the public façade to reveal the dangers of great prosperity.

Subjects covered throughout the docuseries include the shocking theft and exploitation of Pam & Tommy's tape, the untold story of the darkness at the heart of the Girls Gone Wild phenomenon, and the mysterious death of crypto millionaire and suspected con artist Gerald Cotten.

Other stories examine Seagram's heiress Clare Bronfman and her involvement in a nefarious sex cult, the unlikely battle between Martin Shkreli and The Wu-Tang Clan, the disappearance of NBA great Bison Dele (formerly Brian Williams), and fashion mogul Peter Nygard's quest for eternal youth.

Needless to say, this is going to cause quite a stir in the celebrity world.

On Saturday, February 19, actress/model Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee are the focal points.

Their story is covered with never-before-told stories of the theft, release, and exploitation of the most famous sex tape in history – revealed for the first time by the people involved.

There are exclusive interviews with many who were front and center during the lewd and unfortunate crime perpetrated against the couple, including Amanda Chicago Lewis, an investigative journalist, and writer of the Hulu series Pam & Tommy.

Other interviews include Helen Ingley, daughter of Milton Ingley, a low-budget porn baron who first sold the infamous tape; Cort St. George, an internet entrepreneur involved in publicizing the videotape; and Guerin Swing, a close friend of the pair who offers a unique insight into the couple's mindset at the time of the scandal.

Our clip features paparazzi who recall events that stunned the world when things had gotten so harrowing for the darling couple that they had no peace and things turned violent.

Get your first look at the terrorizing behavior Pam and Tommy suffered at the hands of photogs with the clip below.

Would you have had a different reaction?

Get all the details when Rich & Shameless: The Crime Against Pam & Tommy premieres on TNT on Saturday after the NBA coverage.

