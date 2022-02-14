The Gilded Age Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

HBO is in it for the long haul with The Gilded Age.

The premium cabler announced Monday an official pickup for Season 2 of the Julian Fellowes period drama.

Three episodes of The Gilded Age Season 1 have aired, and six episodes remain.

“Julian and the entire Gilded Age family have thoroughly captivated us with their tale of late 19th century New York City extravagance,” declared Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, in a statement.

“Along with our partners at Universal Television, we couldn’t be prouder to embark on a season two journey with this extraordinarily talented team.”

Added Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television: “The first season of The Gilded Age is the beginning of an epic story that introduced a fascinating world full of intriguing characters."

"The scope of Julian’s vision is ambitious, and we’re thrilled to continue to explore the depths of this fascinating era with HBO.”

The seires stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

"The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost," reads the logline.

"Against the backdrop of this transformation, HBO's The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon)."

"Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Spector) and Bertha Russell (Coon)."

"Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?" the logline concludes.

The series continues Mondays at 9 p.m.

