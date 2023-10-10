The Gilded Age Season 2 Trailer Teases a Scandalous Trip to 1883

If there's one thing to take from the trailer for The Gilded Age Season 2, it's going to be more dramatic than ever.

HBO dropped the official trailer for the new episodes on Tuesday, which teases forbidden love, scandal, and everything else that made this series such a success story.

As previously reported, The Gilded Age Season 2 premieres Sunday, October 29, at 9 p.m.

But what's about to go down in 1883?

The logline teases what's on tap.

"Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in society, but to potentially take a leading role in it," according to HBO's logline.

Meanwhile, "George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone's surprise Ada begins a new courtship.

Of course, Agnes approves of none of it. In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe."

As we said, this show doesn't miss a beat, so we should expect the drama to be off the walls when the series returns later this month.

Without the talented cast, none of the show's most iconic scenes would be possible.

The expansive cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, and Michael Cerveris.

Also starring is Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, and Patrick Page.

Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, and Laura Benanti star.

Rounding out the cast are Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler, and Robert Sean Leonard.

It's been a long wait for The Gilded Age Season 2, so expectations will be high.

Check out the promo below.

