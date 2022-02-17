The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Coming to an End!

The end is approaching for Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The streaming service has picked up a fifth -- and final -- season of the award-winning comedy.

The good news for fans is that production is already underway.

“Amy, Dan [Palladino, executive producer], and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

“The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life."

“This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season,” the statement continues.

“I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

“It’s 1960 and change is in the air,” the Season 4 synopsis reads.

“Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom." "But her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her — creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

The returning cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron. Stephanie Hsu, and Luke Kirby.

The fourth season is set to launch Friday on Prime Video, but there is a change in the rollout plan.

Instead of having a binge release, two episodes will drop every Friday for four weeks.

