Transplant: NBC Schedules Season 2 of Medical Drama

NBC is firming up some midseason premiere dates.

The network has announced Transplant Season 2 will receive its premiere Sunday, March 6 at 10 p.m.

The hit Canadian import follows the story of Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed (Hamza Haq), a talented doctor and Syrian refugee, who fled his war-torn country with his younger sister, Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), for a fresh start in Canada.

After a truck crashes into the restaurant where he's been working, Bash earns the chance to practice medicine again by using his field-honed skills to save multiple lives in brilliant fashion, including that of Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah), the Chief of Emergency Medicine at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto.

"Season two picks up with Bash and his fellow residents reeling after Dr. Bishop suffers a stroke, reads the official logline.

"With everything at the hospital destabilized, the place that Bash had started to consider home suddenly feels precarious."

"As the team adjusts to new colleagues while dealing with the challenges of life, unexpected faces from the past leave Bash seriously doubting whether his transplant into this new world was successful," the synopsis concludes.

Transplant was a success story when it aired on NBC in 2020, but the series has had an extended hiatus between seasons.

Will that make ratings dip, or will fans be eager to check out the new episodes?

We don't know!

NBC also confirmed the premiere date for the second season of the Jane Lynch-fronted reboot of The Weakest Link.

New episodes premiere Sunday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

The series emerged as NBC's #1 alternative series launch last season. Will it be able to keep up the pace?

The two above series join American Song Contest, The Endgame, Law & Order, The Thing About Pam, Young Rock, and Mr. Mayor on the network's roster for midseason.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.