Watch 4400 Online: Season 1 Episode 12

at .

Did Logan fabricate a crime?

On 4400 Season 1 Episode 12, a savage crime was supposedly committed, but everyone thought Logan was lying.

LaDonna can't take it - 4400 Season 1 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Claudette stood up to a group of anti-4400's, leading to an emotional challenge.

Elsewhere, a blast from the past threatened to reveal what truly happened to the 4400.

Did the media get wind of the truth?

Watch 4400 Season 1 Episode 12 Online

Use the vide above to watch 4400 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

4400 Season 1 Episode 12 Quotes

You know as well as I do this is just America in 2021.

Manny

We can't change the past but our future isn't written yet.

Claudette

4400 Season 1 Episode 12

4400 Season 1 Episode 12 Photos

Millicent - 4400 Season 1 Episode 12
LaDonna can't take it - 4400 Season 1 Episode 12
Ken with a bat - 4400 Season 1 Episode 12
Millie & LaDonna - 4400 Season 1 Episode 12
Claudette is aghast - 4400 Season 1 Episode 12
Manny - 4400 Season 1 Episode 12
  1. 4400
  2. 4400 Season 1
  3. 4400 Season 1 Episode 12
  4. Watch 4400 Online: Season 1 Episode 12