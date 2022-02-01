Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 4

at .

Who helped Grace through the most harrowing situation yet?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4, tensions mounted when the ice storm prevented her from getting to a hospital in time.

A Tarlos Surprise - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Judd, Owen, and Tommy joined forces to save someone they love.

Elsewhere, TK started to show signs of life, leading to a big breakthrough.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4 Quotes

T.K.: Mom, am I dead?
Gwyn: You're not dead.
T.K.: Are you?
Gwyn: I'm not even here.
T.K.: How am I talking to you then?
Gwyn: Because you need me to be the person to tell you this.
T.K.: Tell you what?
Gwyn: Stop it.
T.K.: Stop what?
Gwyn: Dying.

Grace: Billy, if you are on your way to an, "I told you so," I will rip your weasel tongue out, stick it to that windshield just to watch it freeze.
Billy: You conjure quite an image.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4 Photos

Owen of the Wild -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4
A Tarlos Surprise - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4
Gathering the 126 - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4
Clean-shaven -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4
Getting to Gracie -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4
A Good Shave -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4
  1. 9-1-1: Lone Star
  2. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3
  3. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4
  4. Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 4