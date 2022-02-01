Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 4

Who helped Grace through the most harrowing situation yet?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4, tensions mounted when the ice storm prevented her from getting to a hospital in time.

Meanwhile, Judd, Owen, and Tommy joined forces to save someone they love.

Elsewhere, TK started to show signs of life, leading to a big breakthrough.

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.