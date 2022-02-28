Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Was it really game over for Eve and Villanelle?

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 1 picked up months after their last encounter on the bridge, and it was clear neither of them took what happened well.

Meanwhile, Villanelle was on a mission to find peace as more details about the Twelve came to light.

With people dropping like flies, it was time to make a big change to survive.

What trick did Carolyn have up her sleeve?

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Eve: You’re still playing the same old game of chess.
Carolyn: So what game are you playing?
Eve: See this is what I’m talking about. I want to sweep the chessboard off the table and set it on fire. I want to watch those little wooden critters burn.

Konstantin: You shot me in my hand!
Eve: Oh, get over it.

