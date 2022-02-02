Watch Naomi Online: Season 1 Episode 4

What did Naomi learn about her past?

On Naomi Season 1 Episode 4, the truth was finally revealed, leading to a surprising shift in the narrative.

Winning Smile - Naomi Season 1 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Dee set out to confront Zumbado about what happened with the powers.

Elsewhere, Annabelle, Anthony, and Jacob pushed Naomi to campaign for class president.

Naomi Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Naomi: I know that you're sorry. And I understand the circumstances. But why didn't you tell me sooner?
Greg: We kept saying that we'd do it when you were older. But you seemed happy. So were we. We felt normal.
Jen: It was wrong not to tell you. And we understand if you hate us. But we really hope maybe one day you might be able to forgive us.

Greg: All we knew is that you come from somewhere...up there.
Naomi: But how did I get here? Did I come in some kind of spaceship?
Jen: There was no spaceship. There was no wreckage. Just you.

