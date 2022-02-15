Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 3 Episode 4

What really happened to Mel?

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 4 finally lifted the lid on what became of the hero.

Meanwhile, Alex had to deal with her parental figures as a track obstruction uncovered a painful past.

Elsewhere, Roch found a new purpose after some big revelations.

How did Wilford feel about his latest betrayal?

Use the video above to watch Snowpiercer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.